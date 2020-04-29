Coronavirus News: One of largest school bus companies on Long Island goes out of business

Baumann Bus Company informed its 900 bus drivers in March they were being temporarily laid off and they hoped when the school year resumed they would be able to rehire most of the drivers.
The company said because the school districts weren't paying them during the school closures, they did not have money to pay the workers.
Now Eyewitness News has learned the family-owned company -- after more than 50 years in business -- has shut all operations.
Notices are being mailed to workers this week.
Baumann Bus Company declined to comment to Eyewitness News.
In an email to union members Those with Teamster Local 1205 wrote:
"WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices are being mailed to all of our members this week. All unused sick days will be paid out and COBRA letters have been mailed. Other bus companies will be buying Baumann's current contracts to continue servicing the school districts, and will need Drivers, DA's and Mechanics. "
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus