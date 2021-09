Shots fired during police chase in Bayonne

EMBED >More News Videos FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired during a police chase of a speeding stolen vehicle on Route 440 in Bayonne.The white sedan was later located at Ingham Avenue and East 5th Street.No one was in the car and there were no arrests.No injuries were reported, although police were looking for any possible victims.The incident is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.