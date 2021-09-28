Shots fired during police chase in Bayonne

The white sedan was later located at Ingham Avenue and East 5th Street.
No one was in the car and there were no arrests.
No injuries were reported, although police were looking for any possible victims.
The incident is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.
