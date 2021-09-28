Shots fired during police chase in Bayonne

EMBED <>More Videos

Shots fired during police chase in NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired during a police chase of a speeding stolen vehicle on Route 440 in Bayonne.

The white sedan was later located at Ingham Avenue and East 5th Street.



No one was in the car and there were no arrests.

No injuries were reported, although police were looking for any possible victims.

The incident is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

RELATED | FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage
EMBED More News Videos

FEMA representatives were on hand for Paterson residents who suffered property damage and loss from Hurricane Ida.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseybayonnehudson countyauto theftpolice chase
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New vax deadline set for NYC school staff amid protests
Brian Laundrie's parents say they don't know where son is
AccuWeather: Passing showers
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50K in Brooklyn
Health care contingency plan in place as vax mandate enforced in NY
COVID Update: Some fight vax mandates as others line up for boosters
Show More
Mayor vows changes after street vendor's produce thrown away
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
Charges upped against suspect in death of actress Lisa Banes
NYC mayor tours Rikers Island for 1st time in 4 years
More TOP STORIES News