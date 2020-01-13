Be Kind: New York community knits hats for California wildfire victims

WESTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- A community in Westchester County knitted handmade hats for wildfire victims in California.The idea originated from a knitting club at West Patent Elementary School in Bedford Hills. It transformed into a community-wide service project.They had a goal of knitting 250 winter hats for students affected by last year's Paradise Fire in California.The news quickly spread to parents, friends and even knitting clubs as far as Stanford University and UC Berkeley.The project exceeded their goal. Over 500 hats will be hand-delivered to Paradise students on January 17.--------------------