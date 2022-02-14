Health & Fitness

Be Kind: Long Island student inspiring others to raise money for American Heart Association

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- One million meters - or 621 miles - that is the distance a Long Island high school senior wants others to row, walk and run along with him this month to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Noah Marotta is a top rower at Chaminade High School in Mineola.

In recognition of American Heart Month, he hopes to inspire others to also adopt healthy heart habits through exercise.

The goal is very personal for him - both his grandfathers underwent heart surgery.

Marotta is a little more than halfway to his goal of raising $10,000 for the American Heart Association.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmineolanassau countyexercisebe kindheart health
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead inside NYC apartment; Barricaded man in custody
Police searching for gunman who killed New Jersey teen
LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy start, much colder
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebrities pack Super Bowl ads
'Ghostbusters,' 'Animal House' producer, Ivan Reitman, dies at 75
Show More
2 men shot, killed after dispute at baby shower in the Bronx: Police
Avocado imports to US become latest victim of Mexico cartel battles
At-home COVID test kits to be distributed across NYC this week
Proposed bills cracks down on human trafficking, helps survivors
Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold
More TOP STORIES News