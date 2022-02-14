Be Kind: Long Island student inspiring others to raise money for American Heart Association

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- One million meters - or 621 miles - that is the distance a Long Island high school senior wants others to row, walk and run along with him this month to raise money for the American Heart Association.Noah Marotta is a top rower at Chaminade High School in Mineola.In recognition of American Heart Month, he hopes to inspire others to also adopt healthy heart habits through exercise.The goal is very personal for him - both his grandfathers underwent heart surgery.Marotta is a little more than halfway to his goal of raising $10,000 for the American Heart Association.--------------------