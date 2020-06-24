reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is good news for beach-goers in New York City as city beaches will reopen for swimming on July 1.

The city's 14 miles of beaches have been off limits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make the official announcement on Wednesday.

"Let's keep playing it safe: social distance & face coverings, even at the beach!" he tweeted late Tuesday night.



