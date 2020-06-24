Reopen News: NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1

The city's 14 miles of beaches have been off limits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make the official announcement on Wednesday.
"Let's keep playing it safe: social distance & face coverings, even at the beach!" he tweeted late Tuesday night.
The rumors are true: NYC beaches will open for swimming on July 1.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 24, 2020
Let’s keep playing it safe: social distance & face coverings, even at the beach!
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address