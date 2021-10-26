bear cub

Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow at Lake Tahoe yard

LAKE TAHOE -- A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.

This video was taken early Monday morning by Alec Hopkins Ferguson. He said he captured the moment after he was awoken by the momma bear trying to chip away at the siding of his house, according to Storyful.

Ferguson said that he saw the cubs wrestling for about five minutes before running back into the woods together.

FULL VIDEO: Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow at Lake Tahoe yard
EMBED More News Videos

A pair of bear cubs took advantage of the fresh powder in South Lake Tahoe as they wrestled around in the snow.



He says this a pretty common sight for residents in the Tahoe area.

"The bears are pretty accustomed to human habitation," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybear cubsnowbearweatherstorm
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR CUB
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam
Video: Famed 'Bear 211' makes itself at home on NY deck
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News