assault

East Harlem man beaten unconscious, police still searching for suspects

EMBED <>More Videos

East Harlem man beaten unconscious, police still looking for suspects

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was beaten into unconsciousness Wednesday and police are still looking for the suspects.

Disturbing video shows a man being stomped on and left unconscious at an East Harlem intersection.

Police say the 31-year man got into an argument Wednesday with two people and it soon escalated into a physical fight.

The suspects chased the victim into the intersection at 116 Street and 1st Avenue and began to attack him.



They fled the scene leaving the victim unconscious in the street, when he was then hit by a car not involved in the earlier attack.

The beating and car accident caused serious head injuries.

The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital in serious by stable condition and is currently on a ventilator.

Community leaders are now pleading with the public to help find the people behind the assault.

"We need to get them off the street because if they did it once they'll do it again," said community activist Tony Herbert. "And they saw no challenges to beat this man to a pulp and then put him in a position where a vehicle rolled over his head, that's bad. It's sad and it has to be rectified real quick."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams outlines crackdown
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattanassaultattackbeating
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Police looking for suspect in transphobic attack of 15-year-old girl
Father arrested in attack of toddler inside NYC restaurant
Korean grandfather viciously attacked inside his own store
Police searching for man who attacked child inside NYC restaurant
TOP STORIES
Bullet pierces through window of MTA bus in Manhattan
1 person killed, several injured in deadly car crash in NYC
COVID Update: CDC releases new guidance for additional booster shot
Shooting at Yonkers bar leaves 1 employee dead, another injured
AccuWeather: Clouds and drizzly
COVID NYC Update: Growing push to make permanent outdoor dining rules
Navy SEAL candidate from NJ dies after Hell Week test
Show More
New Jersey's first ever 'Pizza Bowl' celebrates mom and pop businesses
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'
Be Kind: High school athlete with autism scores 3-pointer in 1st game
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
Cast of 'Mrs. Maisel' skates on pink rink at Bryant Park
More TOP STORIES News