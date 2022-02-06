East Harlem man beaten unconscious, police still searching for suspects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11537830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was beaten into unconsciousness Wednesday and police are still looking for the suspects.Disturbing video shows a man being stomped on and left unconscious at an East Harlem intersection.Police say the 31-year man got into an argument Wednesday with two people and it soon escalated into a physical fight.The suspects chased the victim into the intersection at 116 Street and 1st Avenue and began to attack him.They fled the scene leaving the victim unconscious in the street, when he was then hit by a car not involved in the earlier attack.The beating and car accident caused serious head injuries.The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital in serious by stable condition and is currently on a ventilator.Community leaders are now pleading with the public to help find the people behind the assault."We need to get them off the street because if they did it once they'll do it again," said community activist Tony Herbert. "And they saw no challenges to beat this man to a pulp and then put him in a position where a vehicle rolled over his head, that's bad. It's sad and it has to be rectified real quick."Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------