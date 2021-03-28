Pets & Animals

Beaver gets loose in Toronto subway station

TORONTO, Ontario (WABC) -- Authorities in Canada were forced to shut down the entrance to a subway station after a beaver got loose inside.

The animal was blocking the entrance at the Royal York station -- instead of blocking a flow of water.

Staff members said they had to close the doors so the beaver didn't make its way onto the tracks.

Officials say they are not sure how the animal made it onto the mezzanine.



Fortunately animal control managed to capture the beaver. They say it appeared stressed and afraid but was safely removed.

Animal services says the beaver appeared healthy as it returned to the water.



