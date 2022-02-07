5-story building goes up in flames in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A five story building under construction went up in flames and fully collapsed in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

The building on Gates Avenue erupted in flames just after 5:50 a.m. Monday.

It has now collapsed.

Firefighters are checking adjacent structures to make sure no one is injured.

The fire is the site of a five story building under construction.



A stop work order has been in place since June 2021 "due to contractor withdrawal."

It has since amassed complaints of being abandoned with "men going in and out" at all times.

