Bronx pizza shop owner honored for feeding hungry New Yorkers during pandemic

Hassan Ademaj owns Bella Pizza on Third Avenue in the Bronx.
At the height of the pandemic he would feed people in his community who didn't have enough food to eat.
Councilmember Fernando Cabrera presented Ademaj and his employees with the high honor of a New York City Council Citation.
Ademaj said it was an honor to accept the recognition.
"We are trying to do the best we can for the community, especially with this difficult time," he said.
Cabrera says the community asked for the owner to be recognized for his good deeds.
