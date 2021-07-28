Traffic

SUV slams into pizzeria and cell phone store in Belleville, New Jersey

SUV slams into NJ pizzeria, cell phone store

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An SUV smashed through the front of a Belleville pizzeria and adjacent cell phone store Wednesday morning.

The out of control car careened off Washington Avenue and into Belleville Pizza just before 3:30 a.m.

The vehicle then continued into the T-Mobile store next door.



The driver was being treated for injuries.

The buildings department will determine the integrity of the structure.

