SUV slams into pizzeria and cell phone store in Belleville, New Jersey

The out of control car careened off Washington Avenue and into Belleville Pizza just before 3:30 a.m.
The vehicle then continued into the T-Mobile store next door.
The driver was being treated for injuries.
The buildings department will determine the integrity of the structure.
