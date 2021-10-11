Man stopped for crash killed by suspected drunk driver on Belt Parkway

The 35-year-old driver got out of his BMW after apparently rear-ending a Honda Pilot in the westbound lanes at Erskine Boulevard just before 1:15 a.m. Monday.
As police investigated the crash, the 35-year-old driver of a Nissan Rogue attempted to go around the accident and struck the BMW driver.
He was thrown into the eastbound lanes by the force of the crash and pronounced dead.
The Nissan Rogue driver was stopped and taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.
The 55-year-old driver of the Honda Pilot was not hurt.
An investigation into the crashes is underway.
