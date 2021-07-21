Mayor de Blasio says he'll boycott Ben & Jerry's over Israel stance

The Vermont-based company says doing business in those areas is inconsistent with its values.
Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021
The socially conscious brand has come under scrutiny for its relationships in Israel as tensions in the region have flared up.
De Blasio said on Tuesday he's met Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in the past and thinks they're good people, but in this case, he believes they're making a mistake.
At least 20 arrested during clash between Israeli, Palestinian protestors in NYC
"You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create division," de Blasio said. "I just believe it's the absolute wrong approach and I don't think Ben & Jerry's should be doing that."
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Ben & Jerry's has decided to brand itself as the "anti-Israel ice cream."
He says its decision will have serious consequences for the company, and its parent company Unilever.
