At least 20 arrested during clash between Israeli, Palestinian protestors in NYC: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 20 arrested during NYC protest after Middle East cease-fire

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were arrested during a clash between Israeli and Palestinian protestors in Manhattan Thursday.

NYPD officials say at least 20 people were arrested in connection to the protests in Times Square.
EMBED More News Videos

More than a dozen people were arrested after fireworks were thrown during a clash between dozens of Israeli and Palestinian protestors in Manhattan Thursday.



They say two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near Midtown.

One person suffered a minor burn in the incident.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



An arson investigation is being led by Midtown North.

This comes as Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
EMBED More News Videos

Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityarrestprotestnypdisraeltimes squarepalestinepalestiniansgaza stripfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News