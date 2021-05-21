At least 20 arrested during clash between Israeli, Palestinian protestors in NYC: Police

NYPD officials say at least 20 people were arrested in connection to the protests in Times Square.
They say two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car near Midtown.
One person suffered a minor burn in the incident.
TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
An arson investigation is being led by Midtown North.
This comes as Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip