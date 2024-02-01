Best Amazon Valentine's Day gifts including gifts for her and gifts for him

The best V-Day gifts are available on Amazon.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Valentine's Day is this week and if you're still looking for a last-minute gift that'll arrive on time, Amazon is your best bet. From gifts under $50 to tech gifts and more, we've rounded up the best V-Day gifts on Amazon that your significant other will love.

Note: Check the delivery date for your area before you place your order to make sure it arrives on time.

Best gifts for her:

Razer Kraken BT Headset: This gaming headset connects via Bluetooth and offers up to 50 hours of battery life.

Homesick Love Letters Scented Candle: This natural soy wax candle lasts for a full 80 hours and smells like rose petals and jasmine, according to the brand.

Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket: This cozy blanket will keep them warm and also doubles as home decor.

Recycled Vintage Mason Jar Necklace: Support a small business with this handmade vintage necklace.

KIMUSE Lip Sleeping Mask Set: This overnight treatment prevents dry lips, according to the brand.

Best gifts under $50:

Care Bears: This soft plush is the huggable teddy bear they need.

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Gua Sha & Signature Oil Kit: Keep their skin healthy and smooth with this exfoliating facial oil.

Donpapa Womens Slipper: These soft slippers will keep their feet warm, both indoors and outdoors.

Owala FreeSip: Stay hydrated with this insulated bottle that can hold all their favorite beverages.

YETI Rambler: Keep their freshly made coffee hot for hours with the Rambler.

Best tech gifts:

Nintendo Switch Lite: This portable console can hold their favorite games and comes in three different colors.

Apple Watch SE: They can get their notifications straight on their wrist and track their sleep and calories with this smartwatch.

Amazon Kindle: Carry all your favorites reads in one place with this lightweight e-reader.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: Get big sound with this waterproof speaker, available in four colors.

Best gifts for him:

Beard Grooming Kit: This kit comes with 11 items to help them groom their facial hair.

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine: Get cafe-quality espresso straight at home with this nifty machine.

Dr. Squatch Men's Bar Soap Pack: Gift them a hair care kit and four natural bar soaps with this Dr. Squatch option.

Personalized Leather Toiletry Bag: Get their initial engraved on this handmade toiletry kit.

Looking for more? Check out Amazon's full gift collection.

Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.