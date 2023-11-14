The best Black Friday deals under $100 from Amazon, Walmart and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday 2023 is here early with big deals to be found at major retailers like Amazon and Walmart. You can shop everything from home essentials to top-rated tech, and right now, you can also find some of the best Black Friday deals under $100. Below, we've rounded up the best inexpensive deals from a variety of categories including fashion, tech, home and toys, so you can start shopping for the holiday season right now.

Best Black Friday tech deals

Image credit: Walmart

-Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for just $89 at Walmart

-Xbox Series S with Controller and 3-Month Game Pass for 40% off at Walmart

-onn. Kids Tablet for under $100 at Walmart

-Kasa Smart Bulb for under $10

-HAPPRUN Projector for 25% off

-Legend of Zelda Disc for Nintendo Switch at 20% off

Best Black Friday home deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Bedsure Queen Quilt Bedding Set for $40.99

-Brooklinen Down Pillow for 20% off at Brooklinen

-Always Pan 2.0 for $99 at Our Place

-BISSELL Little Green for 28% off at Amazon

-TripComp 3-Piece Luggage Set at Walmart

-Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket for under $40 at Walmart

-Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator for $50 at Walmart

-Keurig K-Compact for $50 at Amazon

Best Black Friday fashion deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Adidas Men's Training Jacket for 40% off at Amazon

-DKNY Women's Workout Leggings for up to 39% off at Amazon

-Madewell Relaxed V-Neck Cardigan for up to 40% off at Nordstrom

-Invicta Men's Pro Diver Analog Watch for over $300 off at Walmart

-Air Jordan Lowfly for 29% off at Nike

-Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer for up to 40% off at Nordstrom

Best Black Friday toy deals

Image credit: Walmart

-LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast's Castle for $45 at Walmart

-Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set for 64% off at Walmart

-Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset for $12.97 at Walmart

-Lazada Stuffed Cat Dolls over 50% off at Amazon

-Paw Patrol Lookout Tower for 31% off at Amazon

-Walkie Talkies for Kids for $16.99 at Walmart

