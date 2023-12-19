Best health and wellness deals including 30% off the Always Pan

Keeping fit and healthy might be your New Year's resolution but you don't have to spend an obscene amount of money to achieve it. ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom rounded up the best health and wellness deals below, including everything from discounted massage guns to a stylish Lululemon bag to get you started on your fitness or self-care journey. There's no telling when these deals expire, so add them to your carts soon.

This kettlebell can be adjusted between eight and 40 pounds, depending on how much weight you need for your workout. It's perfect for at-home gyms and can be used for everything from squats to rows. You'll even get a two-month free membership to JRNY which offers all sorts of classes including pilates, yoga and bodyweight workouts.

The Hypervolt Go 2 is a great workout accessory because it can fit conveniently in your gym bag and can be used to massage achy shoulders, calves and thighs. Sam Champion loves this massage gun, saying he wouldn't have gotten through Dancing with the Stars without it. It comes with two attachable heads depending on the muscle you're using it on and three speed settings. It weighs just 1.5 pounds and has a three-hour battery life once it's fully charged. Right now, it's $20 off.

This rose quartz roller can gently massage the tension away from your skin and relieve stress, according to the brand. It can also help reduce fine lines and improve circulation in the facial area. You can also shop the jade version which has many of the same benefits and can be used in conjunction with your favorite essential oil.

The Everywhere bag conveniently sits around your waist or shoulders and can hold all your essentials during your morning run or while you're at the gym. It's built from water-resistant fabric, and has an adjustable strap. While its on-sale colors are currently sold out, it's still worth the under $40 price tag as it'll last you for months to come.

Try 10 different cooking functions with this one essential pan - it can fry, boil, sautee, grill, roast, strain and more. It's also oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and has a non-stick coating, designed to help this pan last longer. It's hand wash only though, so make sure not to dump it in the dishwasher. Shop it now for 30% off in 11 different colors.

