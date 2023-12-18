Reader favorite products of 2023 including Brooklinen sheets, Stanley tumblers and more

It's almost time to say goodbye to yet another year and what better way to close this chapter than by rounding up the best reader-favorite products of 2023? ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom rounded up the best reader-favorite products below. From the comfiest pair of sheets to keep you feeling cozy this season to an insulated tumbler that will keep that hot chocolate steaming this winter, here are 2023's reader favorite items. Some of these best-selling products are also currently on sale, so shop now before these deals expire.

At 20% off, these Brooklinen sheets are a steal and are available in over 10 different colors. These breathable cotton sheets are great for hot sleepers, thanks to their lightweight fabric. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Each side of the fitted sheet is also labeled with 'long' and 'short', saving you the hassle of figuring out which side goes where.

This adjustable and supportive pillow is filled with cooling memory foam to keep you from feeling uncomfortable during unseasonably hot nights. It's built both vegan and allergen-friendly, according to the brand and is supportive of all sleeping positions. Nab it now for 20% off.

If you're always struggling to keep your drinks insulated, you need the top-rated Stanley Quencher which is currently available in multiple sizes and colors. It has a narrow base to fit in your car's cup holders and has a spill-free lid which will keep your beverage from getting all over your car seat, desk or subway companion. Plus, the tumbler is dishwasher safe, saving you the hassle of hand washing it daily.

Scrub Daddy is a Shark Tank favorite because it leaves your dishes squeaky clean without ever scratching them. Scrub Daddy can be resistant to odors and stains for up to eight weeks, according to the brand, and is designed to fit your hand for easy cleaning. You can also adjust the scrubbing power - the sponge goes soft in warm water for lighter cleaning and harder in cold water for a tougher cleaning,

Dagne Dover bags are understated, spacious and eco-conscious, and this backpack is one of our favorites for good reason. This medium version has a 13-inch laptop sleeve, a shoe bag and adjustable shoulder straps for optimal comfort. It can be carried as a personal item on your next trip and weighs just two pounds, making it easy to carry. Shop it in various colors and three different sizes.

Another Dagne Dover favorite, this carry-all is available in five different sizes and multiple colorways. The large version of this bag has a 16-inch laptop sleeve, a shoe bag and a detachable key leash. There's also an exterior phone pocket and two interior mesh pockets for all your belongings - it's the perfect option for a weekend getaway.

Every Star Wars fan will want this smart home device which comes in the form of a Stormtrooper. You can play your favorite music, connect it to your other smart home devices and even ask Alexa any questions you have - the Stormtrooper's eyes will glow every time Alexa is called.

