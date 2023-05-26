Bethpage Air Show 2023 kicks off unofficial start of summer at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Bethpage Air Show will once again kick off the unofficial start of summer at Jones Beach on Long Island.

The 2023 edition of the annual favorite will take place Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers are pleased to welcome back the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as the headliners.

Last year's practice ahead of the show had to be cancelled due to thunderstorms.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Bethpage Air Show.

