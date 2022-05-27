Weather

Thunderstorms on the way; Bethpage Air Show cancels practice session on Friday

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Accuweather Alert: Warmer and humid, strong storms later

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thunderstorms are set to hit the area this afternoon sometime around 4 p.m.

Meteorologist Brittany Bell said that around sunset New York City should see some heavy storms.

Due to the poor weather conditions, the practice for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is canceled.

The Air Show says that they had to cancel the practice to "ensure the safety of all airshow performers and fans."



They added that they are optimistic the Bethpage Air Show will still go on as planned for Saturday.

For more information on the airshow, you can visit: https://www.Facebook.com/BethpageAirShow/

ALSO READ: NOAA predicts above average hurricane season, releases storm names
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith explains NOAA's 2022 hurricane season predictions.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew jerseynassau countysuffolk countynew yorkconnecticutbethpage air showthunderstormair showweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parents demand answers on police response in Uvalde; Biden plans visit
Memorial Day weekend: More drivers despite high Tri-State gas prices
NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend
Accuweather Alert: Warmer and humid, strong storms later
Explosion rocks neighborhood near Philadelphia, 4 confirmed dead
8 of 10 largest cities lost population during 1st year of pandemic
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
Show More
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Car drove off Bronx parkway and into house killing 1, injuring another
NYC offices could be half-filled by September, business group says
More TOP STORIES News