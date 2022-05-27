Thunderstorms on the way; Bethpage Air Show cancels practice session on Friday

Meteorologist Brittany Bell said that around sunset New York City should see some heavy storms.
Due to the poor weather conditions, the practice for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is canceled.
The Air Show says that they had to cancel the practice to "ensure the safety of all airshow performers and fans."
They added that they are optimistic the Bethpage Air Show will still go on as planned for Saturday.
For more information on the airshow, you can visit: https://www.Facebook.com/BethpageAirShow/
