Man attacks 13-year-old boy with bike on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old boy attacked in Nassau County

BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked a 13-year-old boy in Nassau County.

Police say the boy was riding his bike at New Bridge Road Elementary School in Bellmore Sunday afternoon when the suspect approached the boy on his own bicycle and ran into him, causing the boy to fall.

Police say the suspect then used his bike hit the 13-year-old boy in the face multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was treated for swelling and bruising to his right eye, as well as lacerations to his stomach and legs.



The suspect, captured on surveillance video, is described as a light skin male, approximately 6'0" tall, in his thirties, with dark hair and beard and a large build.

He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark colored sweatshirt and backpack, with a blue face covering.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

ALSO READ | 4 arrested during Memorial Day weekend impaired driving crackdown
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellmorenassau countynew yorkattacksuspect images
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day ceremonies honor fallen service members
AccuWeather: Summery Memorial Day
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Show More
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
Manhattanhenge 2022: When and where to watch in New York City
18 injured after scare at Barclays Center sends crowd into panic
Friends, family gather to remember man killed in subway shooting
More TOP STORIES News