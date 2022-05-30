Man attacks 13-year-old boy with bike on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11904137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.

BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked a 13-year-old boy in Nassau County.Police say the boy was riding his bike at New Bridge Road Elementary School in Bellmore Sunday afternoon when the suspect approached the boy on his own bicycle and ran into him, causing the boy to fall.Police say the suspect then used his bike hit the 13-year-old boy in the face multiple times before fleeing.The victim was treated for swelling and bruising to his right eye, as well as lacerations to his stomach and legs.The suspect, captured on surveillance video, is described as a light skin male, approximately 6'0" tall, in his thirties, with dark hair and beard and a large build.He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark colored sweatshirt and backpack, with a blue face covering.Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.All callers will remain anonymous.----------