Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera

AJ Ross reports on the search for the stabbing suspect.

By
MIDTOWN (WABC) --
Police are looking for a bicyclist accused of stabbing a man on a skateboard multiple times during an argument in Midtown.

The dispute started on 42nd Street between Park and Lexington avenues Monday night around 10:30 before continuing up Lexington Avenue around 47th Street.

Police said the 22-year-old skateboarder was stabbed multiple times in the stomach back and thigh and was hospitalized.

Surveillance video showed the bicyclist riding the wrong way down Third Avenue around the time of the attack in a blue shirt on a bike with neon rims.

Police said he's missing his two front teeth and believe he may be a food delivery employee.

He was last see in the vicinity of Third Avenue and 51st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

