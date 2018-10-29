Bicyclist critically injured after hit by private sanitation truck in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a private sanitation truck in Midtown.

The 43-year-old was traveling southbound on 5th Ave near 47th Street when he was struck around 10 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Police are investigating.

The accident comes on the day that the NYPD announced a crackdown on private garbage trucks because of how often they have been in serious, and sometimes deadly crashes.

