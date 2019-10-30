MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was injured when he was struck by a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
The victim, believed to be in his 70s, was struck by a car near the corner of Ocean Parkway and Avenue P at around 10:15 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Police are investigating, but no charges were immediately filed.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Bicyclist in his 70s struck, critically injured by car in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News