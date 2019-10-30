Bicyclist in his 70s struck, critically injured by car in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was injured when he was struck by a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

The victim, believed to be in his 70s, was struck by a car near the corner of Ocean Parkway and Avenue P at around 10:15 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating, but no charges were immediately filed.

