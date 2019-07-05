Ridgecrest Earthquake

Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures Ridgecrest earthquake

How did Big Bear's famed eagles handle the strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years? Thankfully, they appeared to fare just fine.

Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle nest camera captured the moment the quake struck. In that footage, surviving eaglet Simba appeared to wake up as the nest starts shaking -- not from wind, but from the earthquake.

Simba appeared to escape unscathed in his nest, which is about 110 miles from the earthquake's epicenter.

EMBED More News Videos

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Kern County. The declaration means that the state will help the county and municipalities in it with emergency aid and recovery efforts.

A series of aftershocks included a 4.5 magnitude temblor, according to the United States Geological Survey.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
big bearearthquakewild animalssouthern californiaridgecrest earthquake
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
Video shows liquor store trashed by Ridgecrest earthquake
Map shows dozens of aftershocks from SoCal quake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
Man arrested in major meth bust on Staten Island
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting
Wrong man taken off life support in case of mistaken identity
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
Man accused of throwing kitten from moving car on LI
Ridgecrest earthquake: 6.4 quake strikes Mojave Desert
Show More
Officials announce largest bust of illegal reptiles in NY history
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
Police: Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub
Commuting nightmare: Cleanup continues after NJ truck crash
Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on LI
More TOP STORIES News