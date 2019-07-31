New bill would create felony charge for attacking police officers with water

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two New York lawmakers are pushing for new legislation creating a felony charge for those who attack police officers with water.
The move follows recent incidents of on-duty NYPD officers being drenched with water in Brownsville and Harlem.
Assemblyman Mike LiPetri of Long Island and Assemblyman Michael Reilly of Staten Island will announce their proposal at a news conference Wednesday.
The measure would make it a Class E felony to throw or spray water, or any other substance, against an on-duty police or peace officer. The charge would be punishable by up to 1 to 4 years in prison.
"What we are witnessing in New York City is disgraceful," said LiPetri. "A culture of blatant disrespect for law enforcement has been fostered and encouraged simply for political gain which has resulted in such despicable acts of hate becoming acceptable in our communities. New York State must send a message that this will not be tolerated and I am confident that this bill provides law enforcement the tools they need to properly react.".
Three men have been arrested in connection with the dousing incidents.
Clips of the incidents were widely circulated on social media.
The NYPD told its police officers they "are not expected to tolerate" having water thrown on them.
