Billboard crashes down onto parking lot of Bronx shopping center

CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A large billboard came down onto the parking lot of a shopping center in the Bronx Monday, damaging cars but amazingly causing no injuries.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Baychester Avenue in Co-Op City, with the billboard and pole ending up in the parking lot of a center that houses Drugbox Pharmacy, a 7-Eleven, a Sherwin Williams, a TD Bank and other businesses.

The photos and videos came courtesy of Drugbox Pharmacy, with an employee telling Eyewitness News that a wind turbine came down, possibly due to the wind, and struck the billboard.

The FDNY is on the scene.

The Drugbox Pharmacy employee said everyone was evacuated due to the instability of the sign prior to it collapsing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxco op citycollapse
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Show More
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rainfall
New Jersey's minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1
Zac Efron says he 'bounced back' from illness in Papua New Guinea
More TOP STORIES News