Billboard crashes down onto parking lot of Bronx shopping center

CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- A large billboard came down onto the parking lot of a shopping center in the Bronx Monday, damaging cars but amazingly causing no injuries.It happened around 1 p.m. on Baychester Avenue in Co-Op City, with the billboard and pole ending up in the parking lot of a center that houses Drugbox Pharmacy, a 7-Eleven, a Sherwin Williams, a TD Bank and other businesses.The photos and videos came courtesy of Drugbox Pharmacy, with an employee telling Eyewitness News that a wind turbine came down, possibly due to the wind, and struck the billboard.The FDNY is on the scene.The Drugbox Pharmacy employee said everyone was evacuated due to the instability of the sign prior to it collapsing.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.