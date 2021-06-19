ABC News Live celebrates Pride with Billy Porter, TikTokers Avery Blanchard & Soph Mosca, and more

First, Senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer looks at the upcoming Supreme Court decision that could have major implications for LGBTQ+ foster parents. WATCH HERE
Steve Osunsami then delves into the long-lasting harms of conversion therapy while in conversation with the filmmakers of Netflix's "Pray Away." WATCH HERE
TikTok influencers Avery Blanchard and Soph Mosca share their love story and how millions of other young lesbian women are connecting on the social media platform. WATCH HERE
Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down with actor Billy Porter ahead of his emotional farewell to the groundbreaking show Pose. WATCH HERE
And our "Out and Proud: Next Generation" features guest is choreographer to the stars Sean Bankhead, the mind behind Lil Nas X's recent pole-dancing performance on "SNL." WATCH HERE
Lastly, host Steve Osunsami shares his closing thoughts.
"Times have changed. And to borrow a phrase, 'it gets better.'"— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 19, 2021
Thank you, @SteveOsunsami ❤️
WATCH: https://t.co/GO5qsUxLFZ#PRIDE @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/ljhfmZgr9Q
Checkout more great LGBTQ+ content all year long at goodmorningamerica.com/pride.