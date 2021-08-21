Nassau County officers arrive to help deliver baby in nick of time

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A new mom has a couple of fast-acting police officers to thank in Nassau County.

They were called to a home in Westbury just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

There they found 30-year-old Tamara Gaffney in labor and her contractions were one minute apart.

Emergency personnel jumped into action and just minutes later Gaffney's son Noah was born.

Both mom and baby were then taken to Nassau University Medical Center where they are both said to be doing just fine.

