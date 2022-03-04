NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our Stories: Black Heritage honors the history and contributions of African Americans in the Tri-State area.
We'll look at a simple test that helped overturn school segregation in America. Wat the "doll test" has taught us about how children see race.
We walk you through the home of a music legend with one of the world's most recognizable voices.
You'll meet the first African American woman to become an NFL coach. Hear how she became a trailblazer.
Brittney Johnson talks to us about making history as Glinda in the Broadway smash "Wicked." Learn what she'll never forget about her first entrance
Miles from Broadway, a family puts on a performance with a purpose. It's a show on a stoop highlighting Black history in a way that's both educational and entertaining.
