Our Stories: Black Heritage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our Stories: Black Heritage honors the history and contributions of African Americans in the Tri-State area.

We'll look at a simple test that helped overturn school segregation in America. Wat the "doll test" has taught us about how children see race.

We walk you through the home of a music legend with one of the world's most recognizable voices.

You'll meet the first African American woman to become an NFL coach. Hear how she became a trailblazer.

Brittney Johnson talks to us about making history as Glinda in the Broadway smash "Wicked." Learn what she'll never forget about her first entrance

Miles from Broadway, a family puts on a performance with a purpose. It's a show on a stoop highlighting Black history in a way that's both educational and entertaining.
