Brittney Johnson first Black actress to play 'Glinda' in 'Wicked' on Broadway

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Broadway show "Wicked" is making history this Black History Month.

Brittney Johnson is the first Black actor to take on the role of Glinda full time.

She made her debut Monday night after performing as the Glinda standby, becoming the first actress of color to play the part on Broadway.



Johnson said that she's "honored, grateful, and speechless."



Johnson, who has also appeared on Broadway in "Les Misérables," "Motown," "Sunset Boulevard," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and "Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls," succeeds Amanda Jane Cooper in the role, according to Playbill.



The show has been running for 18 years.

You can still get tickets to watch Johnson as Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway which is performed in the Gershwin Theatre.

