Brittney Johnson first Black actress to play 'Glinda' in 'Wicked' on Broadway

Brittney Johnson is the first Black actor to take on the role of Glinda full time.
She made her debut Monday night after performing as the Glinda standby, becoming the first actress of color to play the part on Broadway.
Oh what a celebration we had tonight as @sunnybrittney floated into Oz as Glinda on Broadway. #WICKED pic.twitter.com/QMpYuZz5vt— Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) February 15, 2022
Johnson said that she's "honored, grateful, and speechless."
Let us be glad 💕 #BrittneyTheGood pic.twitter.com/zwIsxMAecG— Brittney Johnson (@sunnybrittney) February 15, 2022
Johnson, who has also appeared on Broadway in "Les Misérables," "Motown," "Sunset Boulevard," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and "Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls," succeeds Amanda Jane Cooper in the role, according to Playbill.
The show has been running for 18 years.
You can still get tickets to watch Johnson as Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway which is performed in the Gershwin Theatre.
RELATED | Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine's Day
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube