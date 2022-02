Brittney Johnson first Black actress to play 'Glinda' in 'Wicked' on Broadway

Oh what a celebration we had tonight as @sunnybrittney floated into Oz as Glinda on Broadway. #WICKED pic.twitter.com/QMpYuZz5vt — Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) February 15, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos The Times Square Alliance was hosting a full day-long celebration of romance with surprise proposals, a wedding and a vow renewal in Times Square. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Broadway show "Wicked" is making history this Black History Month.Brittney Johnson is the first Black actor to take on the role of Glinda full time.She made her debut Monday night after performing as the Glinda standby, becoming the first actress of color to play the part on Broadway.Johnson said that she's "honored, grateful, and speechless."Johnson, who has also appeared on Broadway in "Les Misérables," "Motown," "Sunset Boulevard," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," and "Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls," succeeds Amanda Jane Cooper in the role, according to Playbill The show has been running for 18 years.You can still get tickets to watch Johnson as Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway which is performed in the Gershwin Theatre.----------