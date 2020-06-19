Society

NYC's 2nd 'Black Lives Matter' mural to be painted on Staten Island to commemorate Juneteenth

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- New York City's second "Black Lives Matter" street mural will be painted on Staten Island on Friday.

The mural will be painted onto Richmond Terrace between Borough Hall and the 120 Precinct by local artists to commemorate Juneteenth.

The first mural was painted on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn last week.



RELATED | New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Mayor de Blasio says he wants a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on a prominent street in every borough.

The idea was inspired by the street mural painted earlier this month on a street leading up to the White House in Washington, D-C, following protests over George Floyd's death.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystaten islandnew york cityartblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydmural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Exclusive: Officers told man killed in PD shooting had pellet gun
iPhone shortcut can automatically record police interactions
American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask
Environmental report finds Northport Middle School is safe to open
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Show More
Rikers inmate caught after jumping into river in escape attempt
What to know before adopting a pandemic pet
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Brooklyn art installation draws attention to police brutality
After school online programs keeping students active in NYC
More TOP STORIES News