Spring Valley library stabbing suspect accused of attempted rape in 2019

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- The man accused of stabbing a security guard to death in a New York library earlier this week also tried to rape a woman at a hospital last year, officials say.
Sandra Wilson was killed at Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
A 25-year-old regular at the library, Blanchard Glaudin, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to her death.
Wilson had been working at the library for nearly 10 years, first part time and then full time. Police say Glaudin was there "all the time" and knew his victim.
Authorities announced Thursday that a suspect by the name Glaudin Blanchard attempted to rape a woman while at Nyack Hospital on Nov. 9.
Bail was set at $100,000, but just before the new year, in the time when judges across the state were releasing inmates in anticipation of the bail reform laws going into effect, he was released.
A bail reform activist says that attempted rape remains a bail-eligible charge under the new law.
Because the name was inverted, it took some time for the district attorney to establish it was the same Blanchard Glaudin arrested Tuesday.
Now District Attorney Thomas Walsh is ordering a full investigation, stressing he was not in office at the time this happened.
