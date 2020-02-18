Female security guard dies after being repeatedly stabbed in Spring Valley library

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- A woman has died after she was stabbed repeatedly inside a library in Spring Valley on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported at the Finklestein Memorial Library on Chestnut Street just after 2 p.m.The 52-year-old female security guard was sitting at the front desk when she was stabbed repeatedly by a man who had just come in.An Eyewitness says bystanders jumped into action and held the attacker down.Witnesses said the attack was horrific to watch.It is not yet clear if the man knew the security guard or if the attack was random.The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.The suspect, a 25-year-old Spring Valley resident, was taken into custody.The investigation is ongoing.----------