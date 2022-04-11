1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Jersey convenience store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a convenience store in New Jersey.One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting on Sunday afternoon outside the store on First Avenue near North 15th Street in Bloomfield.Police believe the shooter was aiming at the victims and they were not shot randomly.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------