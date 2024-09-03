Boat crash kills 1 man, 2 others missing near Old Saybrook, Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man has died and two people are missing after a major boat accident in Old Saybrook, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials said the accident happened before 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews on the scene found a half-submerged single motorboat with significant damage near the Harbor One Marine.

According to DEEP officials, the boat hit an east-facing jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut river.

Nine people were on the boat at the time of the crash.

A man was found dead and six people were rushed to the hospital. Two people remained missing into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The two missing people are not believed to be wearing life jackets.

The search was suspended Monday night and was set to resume Tuesday morning.

Rescue workers from Madison, Middletown, West Brook and Deep River also responded to the scene. The Coast Guard and LifeStar used helicopters to assist in the search.

The conditions of those rescued are not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

