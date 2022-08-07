Bobby Bonilla's Mets contract sold at auction for $180,000

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- It may be the most infamous contract in all of sports - and now Bobby Bonilla's deal with the Mets has been sold at an auction for $180,000.

The Mets pay Bobby Bonilla nearly $1.2 million every July 1 through 2035.

Now, the person who bought the contract will also get a signed baseball and bat. They will also get to spend a day with Bonilla, including going to a game and watching batting practice at Citi Field.

