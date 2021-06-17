82-year-old man punched, knocked to ground in NYC bodega robbery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10800974" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released surveillance video of the attack on the worker in the Bronx.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Disturbing video released by the NYPD shows an assault on an 82-year-old man inside a Manhattan bodega.The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the deli on East Broadway on the Lower East Side.Police say the victim was buying a cup of coffee when the suspect grabbed him, cocked a fist in a threatening manner, and demanded cash.When the man repeatedly refused, the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.He then fled with the victim's cane.The victim suffered a minor head injury and refused medical treatment.The suspect is described as a male in his 30s with a dark complexion and a partially bald head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------