82-year-old man punched, knocked to ground in NYC bodega robbery

82-year-old man punched, thrown to ground in bodega

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Disturbing video released by the NYPD shows an assault on an 82-year-old man inside a Manhattan bodega.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the deli on East Broadway on the Lower East Side.

Police say the victim was buying a cup of coffee when the suspect grabbed him, cocked a fist in a threatening manner, and demanded cash.

When the man repeatedly refused, the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

He then fled with the victim's cane.

The victim suffered a minor head injury and refused medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s with a dark complexion and a partially bald head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

