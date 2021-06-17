Search for robber who attacked Bronx bodega worker

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into the bodega on Willis Avenue in Mott Haven Monday just before midnight.
He then attacked the 43-year-old worker, threw him to the ground, and punched him several times.
The robber ran off with the victim's cell phone.
The worker is expected to recover.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
