Search for robber who attacked Bronx bodega worker

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for attacker in Bronx bodega robbery

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are trying to find the man who attacked a bodega worker in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into the bodega on Willis Avenue in Mott Haven Monday just before midnight.


He then attacked the 43-year-old worker, threw him to the ground, and punched him several times.

The robber ran off with the victim's cell phone.



The worker is expected to recover.


Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

RELATED | Education Dept. says Title IX protections apply to LGBTQ+ students
EMBED More News Videos

Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams in public high schools.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york cityrobberybeatingbodegasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US Open tennis to allow 100% fan capacity this summer
LGBTQ+ community calls for pay equity at NYC Pride event
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
AccuWeather: Bright & sunny
Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown
Show More
10 shot, 3 killed in bloody night in New York City
COVID Updates: NYC allowing outdoor gaduation ceremonies
4 firefighters hurt in Hell's Kitchen apartment fire
Tensions boil over as mayoral candidates debate tackling gun violence
Thief damages 10 cars, dining structure with diplomat's car
More TOP STORIES News