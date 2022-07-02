Deli worker arrested after deadly stabbing inside Hamilton Heights bodega

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested after fatal deli stabbing

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested after a deadly stabbing at a Manhattan bodega Friday night.

Police received a call around 11:07 p.m. for an assault at a bodega on the corner of Broadway and W 139th Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

When officers arrived they found a 35-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest and neck. EMS transported the man to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the assault started with an argument between the victim and a store employee.

The man was known to the bodega employees and had caused issues before, according to sources.

Police arrested a 61-year-old bodega worker and recovered a knife at the scene.

Charges are pending as police continue to conduct their investigation.



ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton heightsmanhattanarrestman killedstabbingbodega
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in murder of Upper East Side mom
Man steals $26,000 worth of product from East Village store
Woman wins $400k suit against NYPD for 'violent abuse' during protest
NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered severe storms
Tropical Storm Colin forms off Carolinas
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Show More
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Shark patrols after man bitten; Tri-State beaches gear up for July 4
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest competitors weigh in on Coney Island
NYC public school supplies, food, COVID tests found dumped
Long Island man receives kidney from neighbor
More TOP STORIES News