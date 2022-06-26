Grandmother killed, child among 4 injured after driver evading police goes on rampage in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandmother killed, child among 4 injured after car evading police goes on rampage in Brooklyn

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A grandmother was killed and an 8-year-old child is among four injured after a driver evading police went on a rampage in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday on 163 Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said officers attempted to stop a car that had mismatched plates.

As officers approached, the driver hit the gas and then sped off and went north on Ralph Avenue.

A grandmother who was crossing the street was killed, and an 8-year-old child is in critical condition at the hospital after being struck.

A bicyclist and two other pedestrians were also struck.



Police later identified the woman who was killed as 67-year-old Lynn Christopher.

Two passengers from the car fled the scene.

Police arrested and interviewed one person who was released after it was found they were not in the vehicle that caused the crash.

"We're asking our lawmakers to do a real analysis of the repeated crimes that the same people are taking. And we're asking our prosecutors to prosecute the Yorkers don't deserve this. We lost a grandmother tonight. We lost one of my neighbors. We lost a family member in my community. We have a child that's hanging on for his life," said Mayor Eric Adams.

WATCH | Mayor Adams joins NYPD to hold update on Brooklyn pedestrians struck
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Adams joined the NYPD to hold an update after one person was killed and 4 others were injured after a car hit a group in Brooklyn.



Police are combing through surveillance video to search for the suspects.

ALSO READ | Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
EMBED More News Videos

A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantnew york citybrooklynpedestrian killedpedestrians
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Pride March kicks off with new urgency
Broadway actors express concern over 'mask optional'
8-year-old among injured in 4 separate shootings in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Showers and Thunderstorms
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Astros throw combined no-hitter against the Yankees
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News