Grandmother killed, child among 4 injured after driver evading police goes on rampage in Brooklyn

It happened just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday on 163 Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said officers attempted to stop a car that had mismatched plates.
As officers approached, the driver hit the gas and then sped off and went north on Ralph Avenue.
A grandmother who was crossing the street was killed, and an 8-year-old child is in critical condition at the hospital after being struck.
A bicyclist and two other pedestrians were also struck.
Police later identified the woman who was killed as 67-year-old Lynn Christopher.
Two passengers from the car fled the scene.
Police arrested and interviewed one person who was released after it was found they were not in the vehicle that caused the crash.
"We're asking our lawmakers to do a real analysis of the repeated crimes that the same people are taking. And we're asking our prosecutors to prosecute the Yorkers don't deserve this. We lost a grandmother tonight. We lost one of my neighbors. We lost a family member in my community. We have a child that's hanging on for his life," said Mayor Eric Adams.
WATCH | Mayor Adams joins NYPD to hold update on Brooklyn pedestrians struck
Police are combing through surveillance video to search for the suspects.
ALSO READ | Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.