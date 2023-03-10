39-year-old man to be arraigned in deadly Upper East Side bodega shooting

Kimond Cyrus, 39, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Sueng Choi. Anthony Carlo reports.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a bodega worker on the Upper East Side is due in court Friday.

Police charged 39-year-old Kimond Cyrus with murder Thursday night. His arraignment is expected today.

And that murder charge might be the first of many more to come.

Investigators believe he is responsible for holding up other bodegas across New York City.

Cyrus was arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting of that bodega worker after being picked up for questioning in the Bronx.

Members of the NYPD Regional Fugitive Task Force picked him up around 10:40 a.m. Thursday outside 3808 Rombouts Avenue.

Police identified the suspect during an afternoon press conference. He has been charged with murder in the death of 67-year-old Sueng Choi. Cyrus was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say the gunman first walked into the Daona Deli on East 81st Street and Third Avenue over the weekend, demanding money from an employee.

They say Cyrus then shot the 67-year-old victim in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is also believed to be responsible for at least three other robberies across the city.

When he was picked up Thursday, police say Cyrus had items on him linking himself to the robbery spree, as well as a gun possibly used in the murder.

Detectives also believe they have recovered the Tyvek suit the suspect was wearing the night he fatally shot the bodega clerk last week.

The suit was found Tuesday night behind a building on Park Avenue near East 158th Street in the Bronx, near the YaYa Deli the suspect is believed to have held up after the fatal shooting.

Detectives found the suit after tracking the suspect through footage from numerous surveillance cameras, which showed him - still riding a dark colored scooter - go behind the building.

Police found the Tyvek suit when they went behind the building.

The suit was processed for DNA and fingerprints.

This is not Cyrus' first run in with the law. He was convicted of second degree assault in 2003 and paroled in Sept. 2004. He had a "conditional release to immigration," with his status following that unclear.

The United Bodega Workers of America held several rallies this week calling for change in the judicial system.

