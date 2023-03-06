A bodega worker on the Upper East Side was shot and killed during a robbery late Friday night. Morgan Norwood has the details.

Suspect in deadly bodega shooting may be behind similar robberies, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating if the suspect who shot and killed a bodega worker on the Upper East Side over the weekend is behind other similar robberies.

The same suspect who killed the 67-year-old deli worker Friday night may also have robbed a Bronx deli less than an hour later, police said.

Police say the gunman first walked into the Daona Deli on East 81st Street and Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m., demanding money from an employee.

The gunman then shot the 67-year-old victim in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled on a scooter south on Third Avenue, and police believe he turned up in the Bronx about a half hour later, where authorities say he held up a Yaya Deli clerk at gunpoint.

Nobody was injured in that incident. The gunman fled from Melrose Avenue to 160th Street and remains at large.

Officials linked the suspect to both incidents because of the distinctive disguise he was wearing -- a white, Tyvek hazmat suit and a black mask -- and released surveillance video from the Bronx holdup.

Now detectives are now looking at whether he may also be behind other similar robberies.

Two recent robberies in Brooklyn, on Feb. 25 and March 1, were also both committed by a suspect wearing a Tyvek suit.

The March 1 holdup was of a worker at the Super Deli Market at 627 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint.

The United Bodegas of America is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in these incidents.

At the Upper East Side bodega, the victim was remembered as a kind man who was devoted to his family.

"Very nice guy, a family man ... you can't describe how nice he was... always hardworking, " said a friend of the victim, Angel Vieera.

