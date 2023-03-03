Pennsylvania woman missing since 1992 found alive in Puerto Rico

Bob Kopta reported his wife, Patricia, missing in 1992. She was a Pittsburgh street preacher, also known as "The Sparrow."

"I don't believe it. It was a total shock," the woman's sister said.

ROSS TWP., Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania woman missing for more than three decades has been found alive in Puerto Rico.

"I come home one night and she's just gone and nobody knows where she's at," Bob Kopta said during a police press conference Thursday.

Bob Kopta said Patricia had some mental health issues and had talked about going to Puerto Rico where it was warm.

"It's been going on almost 31 years and it's been bad. It cost me a lot of money. I even put advertisements down in the paper in Puerto Rico looking for her," Bob said.

Though he never found his wife, she ended up being right where he thought.

"We were contacted by an agent from Interpol as well as a social worker from Puerto Rico who believed they had her in an adult care home in Puerto Rico," Ross Township Police Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.

Those who work at the facility said the woman was found to be in need of care on June 30, 1999.

Though the woman refused to share her personal life with anyone - years later, suffering from dementia, she started to divulge details.

Through DNA samples, the woman was confirmed to be Patricia Kopta.

Bob Kopta is not the only family member shocked by the news.

"We really thought she was dead all those years. We didn't expect it. It was a very big shock to know that she was still alive," Gloria Smith said. "We're so happy and I hope I can get down to see her."

It took about nine months from Interpol agents contacting police to the woman being identified as Patricia Kopta.