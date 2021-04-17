Newark cops save man with CPR after suffering cardiac arrest in car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10523357" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was arrested after throwing a chemical and a Molotov cocktail at officers when they pulled him over in Brooklyn Saturday.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark officials are commending two police officers who performed life-saving CPR on a man who suffered cardiac arrest Friday afternoon.The heroic actions of Newark officers Gerard Conzentino and Justin Corio were recorded by their bodycams.The officers found the man in his vehicle on North 12th Street around 1:15 p.m.The victim was hunched over the steering wheel and not breathing.You see the officers pull the man out of a car and administer chest compressions.The patient was taken to the University Hospital where he's in critical condition.----------