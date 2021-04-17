Newark cops save man with CPR after suffering cardiac arrest in car

The heroic actions of Newark officers Gerard Conzentino and Justin Corio were recorded by their bodycams.
The officers found the man in his vehicle on North 12th Street around 1:15 p.m.
MORE NEWS | Man hurls Molotov cocktail, chemical at officers after running red light in Brooklyn
The victim was hunched over the steering wheel and not breathing.
You see the officers pull the man out of a car and administer chest compressions.
The patient was taken to the University Hospital where he's in critical condition.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip