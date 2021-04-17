Man hurls Molotov cocktail, chemical at officers after running red light in Brooklyn

When cops in Brooklyn stopped a car this AM for running a red light, the driver threw a chemical at our officer before speeding off. Stopped again, the driver threw a lit Molotov cocktail at cops & fled before crashing. The man was arrested & more Molotov cocktails were recovered pic.twitter.com/gQPrADEKJI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 17, 2021

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was arrested after throwing a chemical and a Molotov cocktail at officers when they pulled him over in Brooklyn Saturday.Officials say NYPD officers attempted to pull over a 2000 Lincoln Towncar driven by a 44-year-old man, after he ran a red light at Clarendon Road and East 45th Street in East Flatbush just before 8 a.m.They say the driver threw a liquid chemical, possibly bleach or peroxide, in the face of an officer as he approached the car, and then drove off.According to authorities, police then pulled behind the car and the driver threw a Molotov cocktail at the patrol car which bounced off the vehicle.As the driver attempted to flee the scene, he crashed into a parked vehicle at 5519 Snyder Ave.Police were able to arrest the 44-year-old driver.Charges are pending against the suspect, and he's currently being held at the 67th precinct.An officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. He had blurred vision.----------