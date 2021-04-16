Former NYPD cop pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill husband, boyfriend's daughter

Prosecutors say Valerie Cincinelli paid her one-time boyfriend John DiRubba $7,000 to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Isaiah Carvalho Jr., amid a bitter divorce and custody battle over their son.
She eventually included DiRubba's own 15-year-old daughter in the hit plot, who she complained was monopolizing his time and money.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction, and faces a mandatory 46 to 57 months in federal prison under the agreement.
Federal prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than 60 months behind bars when she is sentenced on October 29.
But the prosecutor opposed releasing Cincinelli from custody until then, eliciting a tearful response from the ex-police officer .
"Two years I haven't seen my son," Cincinelli cried to the judge.
Cincinelli tried to further explain to Judge Joanna Seybert, but she was cut off by her attorney.
Before the outburst, Cincinelli admitted to attempting to delete potential evidence.
"On or about May 17, 2019 in Eastern District I deleted images on an iPhone. I tried to obstruct a federal grand jury investigation into murder for hire," Cincinelli told the judge.
"I know what I did was wrong and I am truly sorry, your honor," she said.
While working as an NYPD officer, Cincinelli had been assigned to the "Video Interactive Patrol Enhanced Response," or VIPER, unit, whose members monitor security cameras at city housing projects. The unit is largely made up of officers on modified duty due to other infractions, and authorities say Cincinelli had prior domestic incidents involving the boyfriend and ex-husband that led to her being assigned there.
Before that, she was assigned to the 106th Precinct in Queens.
Cincinelli, a 12-year veteran, resigned from the department last month.
Her case had to be assigned to a new federal judge after the judge who had been presiding over the case, Sandra Feuerstein, was killed in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton, Florida, last Friday.
(Note: Video in player above is from previous coverage in 2019)
