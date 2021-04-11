Federal judge from Long Island killed by hit-and-run driver in Florida

Eastern District of New York federal Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, was killed and a 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt as they were walking on the sidewalk Friday morning.
Police say 23-year-old Nastasia Snape struck the judge before hitting the child who was crossing the sidewalk. She then reportedly drove away.
Snape was found near Delray Beach where she had crashed her car.
According to court documents, she began fighting medics and claimed she was Harry Potter.
Authorities said she had containers labeled "THC Cannabis" and "T Salts" in her possession at the time of the crash, which according to the incident report, can cause psychotic episodes.
Snape is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.
Feuerstein was currently presiding over the murder-for-hire case of NYPD Officer Valeire Cincinelli, who is accused of plotting against her estranged husband. It's unclear how Feuerstein's death will impact the case.
Feuerstein was appointed to the bench by former President George W. Bush in 2003. She served as a New York State judge for 16 years before that.
Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Lesko along with the Eastern District of New York extended their condolences to Feuerstein and her family during this time.
"As we mourn her tragic death, we also remember Judge Feuerstein's unwavering commitment to justice and service to the people of our district and our nation," Lesko said.
