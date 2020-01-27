Body found in New Jersey woods, near where searchers looking for missing woman Stephanie Parze

By Eyewitness News
OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A body was discovered in a wooded area in New Jersey, near where searchers were looking for Stephanie Parze, who disappeared on October 30th.

The body was found off Route 9 in Old Bridge.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen was considered a person of interest. He was arrested on other charges and later released.

