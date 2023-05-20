Body recovered from Harlem River believed to be missing 11-year-old boy: police sources

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD recovered a body from the Hudson River Saturday morning.

Police sources believe it's the remains of Alfa Barrie, the 11-year-old boy who had been missing from Harlem for more than a week.

They say a body was found in the Harlem River near Riverside Drive and W. 102nd Street.

Barrie was reported missing more than a week ago along with his friend 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

The body of Warren was pulled from the East River on Thursday.

Both boys were reported missing after they were last seen last Friday at a park near 143rd and Lenox.

